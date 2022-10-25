THE GILES COUNTY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3RD IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE ELECTION OF A CHAIR FOR THE COMMITTEE, POLICY UPDATES, TRAVEL POLICY, DISPOSAL OF ASSETS, PERSONNEL UPDATE, INCREASE THE BID LIMIT, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
