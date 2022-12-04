THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17, AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI-PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM. VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS THEY HAVE IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, AT 5:30 PM IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE DECEMBER “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS PANCAKE MIX. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES, DONATIONS CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
