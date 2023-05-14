NEWS

GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WILL CONDUCT A MOCK TRAFFIC CRASH ON THE SCHOOL’S CAMPUS MONDAY (TODAY). THE SCHOOL IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC THAT THERE WILL BE A LARGE PRESENCE OF EMERGENCY RESPONSE PERSONNEL AS WELL AS A HELICOPTER THAT WILL LAND. THE EVENT IS BEING STAGED TO EDUCATE STUDENTS ABOUT THE DANGERS OF DRINKING AND DRIVING, DISTRACTED DRIVING AND RECKLESS DRIVING. THE EVENT IS DUE TO GET UNDERWAY ABOUT 9 AM MONDAY (TODAY).

Recommended for you