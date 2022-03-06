THE GILES COUNTY HIGHWAY COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY AT 8 TO DISCUSS BUDGET AMENDMENTS. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE MEETING, THE BUDGET COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TO DISCUSS A BROADBAND GRANT MATCH AND AMBULANCE SALARY SCHEDULE. A FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER TO DISCUSS PURCHASING COOPERATIVE AND DISPOSE ASSETS. THE MEETINGS WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE GILES COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY LOCATED AT 211 SOUTH CEDAR LANE IN PULASKI.
Giles County Highway Committee/Budget Committee/Financial Management Meeting Scheduled
