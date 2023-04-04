THE GILES COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY IS PARTNERING WITH WOLF GAP TN IN HOLDING A HISTORIC HEADSTONE REPAIR WORKSHOP ON MAY 20TH AND 21ST. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. THEY WILL ALSO BE PROVIDING A FREE HEADSTONE CLEANING WORKSHOP ON FRIDAY THE 19TH WHICH IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO WOLF GAP TN DOT COM FORWARD SLASH CEMETERY OUTREACH.

