THE GILES COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AND THE GILES COUNTY SAFETY & SCHOOL COMMITTEE ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FRIDAY. THE GILES COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL HAVE A MEETING FRIDAY AT 9 AT THE GILES COUNTY JAIL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE SRO GRANT FUNDING. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THAT MEETING, THE GILES COUNTY SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING WILL HAVE A MEETING. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE APPROVAL OF 2023-2024 SCHOOL BUDGETS, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE.
Giles County Law Enforcement and Safety and School Committees to Meet
