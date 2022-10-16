THE GILES COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT THE GILES COUNTY JAIL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE 2022-2023 BUDGET, AN OVERVIEW OF FUNDING STREAMS AND AN OVERVIEW OF COMMITTEE RESPONSIBILITIES PLUS ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
