THE GILES COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE GILES COUNTY JAIL ON MAY 3RD AT 9. ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE BUDGET, POLICY, CAMERAS, AND PROBATION.
