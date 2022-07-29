GCSO Press Release

GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS WARNING STUDENTS OF HAZING AS SCHOOLS PREPARE TO START THE NEW YEAR. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OVER THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS, A FEW INITIATIONS HAVE BECOME CRIMINAL IN NATURE. GILES COUNTY SHERIFF KYLE HELTON HAS MET WITH PULASKI POLICE CHIEF JOHN DICKEY AND THEY MUTUALLY AGREE THEIR AGENCIES WANT STUDENTS TO ENJOY THEMSELVES DURING THIS SPECIAL TIME OF THEIR LIVES, HOWEVER, PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT THE ACTIVITIES YOU CHOOSE TO ENGAGE IN WILL NOT EVOLVE EITHER DEPARTEMNT. PLEASE KEEP INITIATIONS FUN AND SAFE FOR YOURSELVES AND TH REST OF THE PUBLIC. ANY INITIATIONS AND OR HAZING THAT ARE CRIMINAL IN NATURE WILL BE DEALT WITH ACCORDINGLY.

