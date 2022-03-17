GCSD

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN GILES COUNTY AFTER PHOTOS OF A NAKED CHILD WERE FOUND ON A LAPTOP AT A PAWNSHOP LAST WEEK. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WAS NOTIFIED OF THE LAPTOP AFTER THE IMAGE WAS LOCATED BY PAWN SHOP EMPLOYEES WHEN THEY WERE CHECKING THE COMPUTER TO MAKE SURE IT WAS OPERATIONAL. 38-YEAR-OLD JARRED DABBS WHO RECEIVED 40 DOLLARS FOR THE COMPUTER WAS ARRESTED THE FOLLOWING DAY. THE CHILD IS KNOWN BY THE DABBS AND OFFICIIALS ADVISE THERE COULD BE OTHER VICTIMS. THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS WORKING WITH THE FBI, TBI AND HOMELAND SECURITY IN THE INVESTIGATION. DABBS IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR. HE’S IN THE GILES COUNTY JAIL UNDER A $50,000 BOND.

Recommended for you