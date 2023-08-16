A GILES COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND FACES DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY INITIATED A STOP ON HIGHWAY 20 NEAR DRAKE LANE DUE TO THE VEHICLE’S REGISTRATION NOT BEING LUMINATED. THE DRIVER WAS ASKED IF THERE WAS ANYTHING ILLEGAL AFTER CHECKING THE DRIVERS LICENSE VALIDITY. THE DRIVER ADVISED THERE WAS SOME MARIJUANA IN THE VEHICLE. A SEARCH YIELDED A BAG OF GEEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE ALSO A BLACK CASE WITH 1.92 GRAMS OF CLEAR CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE. A GLASS PIPE AND SEVERAL SMALL BAGGIES WERE ALSO FOUND. THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS MASON DEWAYNE FUSON, WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
