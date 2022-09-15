THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20TH BEGINNING AT 5:00 PM AND WILL BE HELD AT THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM OF THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE.
