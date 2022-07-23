THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET AUGUST 2ND IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 5.
Giles County Regional Planning Commision Meeting Scheduled
