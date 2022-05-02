THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING WILL BE HELD TUESDAY MAY 3RD IN THE BASEMENT BOARD ROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
Giles County Regional Planning Commission Meeting to be Held in Tuesday
Latest News
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Wayne County Special Called Meeting
- US Marshal Service Announces Reward for Missing Inmate, Warrant Issued for Corrections Officer
- Lawrenceburg City Zoning Board of Appeals to Meet Monday
- Giles County Regional Planning Commission Meeting to be Held in Tuesday
- South Central Rural Planning Executive Board and Technical Committee to Meet
- City of Lawrenceburg Accepting Bids
- Rotary Pool Preparing to Open May 28th
Currently in Lawrenceburg
82°
Sunny
83° / 52°
5 PM
81°
6 PM
78°
7 PM
74°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Wayne County
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Lawrenceburg Police Officer Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
- Roadside Safety Checkpoints Friday in Bedford and Maury Counties
- Giles County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services
- Residential Structure Fire Investigation in Columbia
- John Murrey
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Theft at Storage Unit
- Athens Man Charged with Health Care Fraud
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.