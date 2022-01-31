THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY IN THE BASEMENT BOARD ROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
