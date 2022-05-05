NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY SCHOOL AND BUDGET COMMITTEES ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FRIDAY AT 8 IN BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITMES ON THE SCHOOL COMMITTEE AGENDA INCLUDE BUDGET AMENDMENTS AND DALE BERRY. THE BUDGET COMMITTEE WHICH WILL MEET IMMEDIATELY AFTER WILL DISCUSS BUDGET AMENDMENTS, NON-PROFIT AND TAX RELIEF.

