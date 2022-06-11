Giles County

THE GILES COUNTY SCHOOL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY AT 9 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE BUDGET AMENDMENTS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE GILES COUNTY BUDGET COMMITTEE WILL MEET TO DISCUSS BUDGET AMENDMENTS AND THE APPROVAL OF MAKING AN OFFER ON THE BAPTIST ASSOCIATION BUILDING.

Recommended for you