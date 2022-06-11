THE GILES COUNTY SCHOOL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY AT 9 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE BUDGET AMENDMENTS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE GILES COUNTY BUDGET COMMITTEE WILL MEET TO DISCUSS BUDGET AMENDMENTS AND THE APPROVAL OF MAKING AN OFFER ON THE BAPTIST ASSOCIATION BUILDING.
Latest News
- Three Local Highschool Graduates Awarded CSCC's Lineman Apprentice Program Scholarship
- Giles County School Committee Budget Meeting Scheduled
- University of North Alabama Increases Undergraduate Tuition for 2022-23 Academic Year
- Lewis County 911 Board of Trustees Budget Meetings
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lincoln and Perry Counties
- Glennie V Jones Harte McClure
- Geneva Elkins
- THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Saturday
Currently in Lawrenceburg
83°
Partly Cloudy
83° / 60°
6 PM
83°
7 PM
81°
8 PM
76°
9 PM
72°
10 PM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Killed In Early June Traffic Crash
- Search Warrant in Colbert County Results in Drug Arrest
- Two Injured in MVA Monday in Florence
- Fugitive from Justice Arrested Today in Bedford County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Maury County
- Pulaski's SunDrop Festival Is This Weekend
- Vehicle Fire in Maury County
- Suspect Arrested in Lauderdale Conty on Two Grand Jury Warrants
- Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized
- Bodies to be Exhumed in Giles County Death Cases
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.