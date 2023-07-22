THE GILES COUNTY SCHOOL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET AUGUST 4TH AT 9 AM IN THE GILES COUNTY ANNEX BASEMENT BOARDROOM LOCATED AT 222 WEST MADISON STREET IN PULASKI. THE BUDGET COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO IMMEDIATELY AFTER TO DISCUSS BUDGET AMENDMENTS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Partly Cloudy
75° / 65°
9 AM
76°
10 AM
78°
11 AM
79°
12 PM
79°
1 PM
80°
Most Popular
Articles
- TN Dept of Human Services to Provide Extra Support to Families First Program Families
- Accidental Drowning in Lawrence County
- Colbert County Man Faces Murder Charges
- Tennessee Department of Health Investigating Several Recent Diarrheal Illnesses in Middle Tennessee
- Ethridge Property Sustains Damage Over the Weekend
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Vehicle Theft from Over the Weekend
- TN Department of Revenue Free Webinar
- Cheerleading Coach in Williamson County Indicted
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Operation Slow Down
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.