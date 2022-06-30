THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WITH STARTING PAY BEGINNING AT $37,100 DOLLARS. APPLICANTS MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE, MUST HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR GED AND MUST PASS A DRUG SCREEN. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-363-3505.
