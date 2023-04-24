NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBIC’S HELP IN LOCATED A MISSING PERSON. CHRISTY DAWN HORTON, 50, OF PULASKI, REPORTED LEFT FOR WORK AROUND 10 PM ON APRIL 16TH. INVESTIGATORS SPOKE WITH HER EMPLOYER WHO ADVISED SHE HADN’T WORKED THERE SINCE BEFORE CHRISTMAS. HORTON’S VEHICLE WAS LOCATED ON LEWISBURG PIKE WHERE SHE WAS SEEN GETTING INTO A 4 DOOR GRAY SEDAN AT THE SHELL GAS STATION AT THE I-65 EXIT 22 AROUND 8:15 AM ON APRIL 17TH. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

