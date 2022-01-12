NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR SEVERAL POSITIONS IN THEIR JAIL. STARTING PAY IS 35,000 A YEAR WITH NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED HOWEVER MORE MONEY FOR EXPERIENCE. BENEFITS INCLUDE HEALTH INSURANCE, PAID VACATION AFTER A YEAR, PAID SICK LEAVE AFTER THE FIRST 30 DAYS AND OVERTIME WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

