NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING ADULT. MICHAEL BENNETT, 38, IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATLEY 6 FOOT 1 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 195 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. HE WAS LAT SEEN ON MAY 24TH IN THE AREA OF ELKTON. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE PLAID BUTTON DOWN SHIRT, BLUE JEANS AND A BROWN/RUST COLOREDCARHARTT BEANIE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.

