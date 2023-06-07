THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING ADULT. MICHAEL BENNETT, 38, IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATLEY 6 FOOT 1 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 195 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. HE WAS LAT SEEN ON MAY 24TH IN THE AREA OF ELKTON. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE PLAID BUTTON DOWN SHIRT, BLUE JEANS AND A BROWN/RUST COLOREDCARHARTT BEANIE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.
Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Male
