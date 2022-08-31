THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED EARLIER TODAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Subject Who Fled on Foot
