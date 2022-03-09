NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS WARNING THE PUBLIC TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR A SCAMMER BY THE NAME OF NORMAN ADAMS. ADAMS HAS REPORTEDLY BEEN ASKING FOR MONEY AND SOLICITING HELP FROM NUMEROUS PEOPLE BUT HAS BEEN FOUND TO DO THIS IN SEVERAL STATES. THE ID NUMBERS FOR THE CASHAPP LINK HE IS USING FOR DONATIONS IS THE SAME IN EACH STATE. PLEASE DO NOT GIVE MONEY TO THIS PERSON.

Recommended for you