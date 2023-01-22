NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPORT GROUP WILL BE MEETING AT THE PULASKI PARKS AND REC CENTER ON MONDAY, JANUARY 30, AT 6 PM. THIS MONTH'S TOPIC WILL BE AUGMENTATIVE AND ALTERNATIVE COMMUNICATION SUPPORTS FOR STUDENTS. BETH WARREN WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ANSWER QUESTIONS REGARDING HOW TO APPLY THESE SUPPORTS AT HOME AND SCHOOL. THIS EVENT IS FREE TO FAMILIES. FOOD AND DRINKS WILL BE AVAILABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL SUSAN CARR AT 931.308.8816.

