Early December 2022 Sheriff Kyle Helton alerted the Giles County community of the Vaping epidemic in the school system with our children. In an effort to combat the illegal sales to minors the Giles County Sheriff’s Department conducted a focused investigation using a confidential informant. The adult informant, (underage to legally purchase the vapes or alcohol) went into numerous stores throughout the county and attempted to purchase prohibited products. Most of the sales the individual was asked for ID and was still sold the prohibited items. In some sales the offender had previous convictions for selling to underage individuals. Sheriff Helton has been in contact with Pulaski City Officials (Beer Board) to recommend the Beer permit be suspended for the Shell on N.1 St which has been a repeat offender for this problem. Citizens are encouraged to contact Beer Board Members and City Officials to voice their support of suspension of Beer permits for offending locations. Sheriff Helton would like to commend the employees of the stores that followed the law and were compliant and refused to sale to the CI. Giles County Sheriff’s Dept. will continue to implement similar investigations to continue to stop the illegal sales to underage persons. Below is a list of stores that sold vapes and/or alcohol and were charged accordingly. Shell N. 1 st St Pulaski Bad Habits E Grigsby St, Pulaski E. College Market. 1107 E College St. Pulaski Bull Market 410 W. College St. Pulaski H&B Market & Deli 702 W. College St. Pulaski Inman’s Stop and Chat Market 10785 Campbellsville Rd, Pulaski Exxon 2471 US-64, Frankewing Shell 2470 US-64, Pulaski Winners Circle Market 1176 Bethel Rd. Pulaski J-One stop 5807 Minor Hill Hwy, Goodspring D&S 11911 Minor Hill Hwy, Minor Hill Top of the Hill Market 12882 Minor Hill Hwy, Minor Hill David’s Market 7605 Elkton Pike, Elkton Exxon Food mart 24315 Main St, Ardmore
