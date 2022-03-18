NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY’S WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE’S CAREER EXPO IS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 12TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AG PARK. THE EXPO IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL 8TH, 11TH AND 12TH GRADE STUDENTS OF GILES COUNTY TO LEARN ABOUT COMPANIES AND WHY THEY MAY WANT TO CONSIDER THEM AS A CAREER CHOICE. COMPANIES WISHING TO PARTICIPATE MAY CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BY APRIL 12TH.

