NEWS

THE GILES COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MARCH 29, AT 9 AM, AT THE OEM BUILDING ON COLUMBIA HIGHWAY IN PULASKI. THE AGENDA INCLUDES AN UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PLANNING FOR EMS, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND FIRE/RESCUE. OTHER ITEMS INCLUDE A REQUEST TO IMPLEMENT A TUITION REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM FOR ADVANCED EMT TRAINING, AN UPDATE ON FILLING THE EMS CHIEF’S POSITION AND THE GILES COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE’S ADVISORY BOARD AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATIONS TO CONSIDER STAFFING A FIRE CHIEF POSITION.

