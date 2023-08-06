THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 17TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE AUGUST “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS DRIED BEANS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES, DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, McKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, AND JOHNSON’S FOODS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Cloudy
69° / 66°
9 AM
72°
10 AM
75°
11 AM
76°
12 PM
78°
1 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced
- Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Drugs, Cash and a Handgun in Lawrence County
- Killen Municipal Court Issues Active Warrant List
- Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Vehicle Wrecks After Evading from Law Enforcement
- Road Closure in Spring Hill
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant - Arrests Made
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Lawrence County Jury Finds Wise Guilty of Second Degree Murder
- Lawrenceburg Police Seeking Public's Help
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.