IN THE HOPES OF SEEING A SAFER LABOR DAY HOLIDAY, THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS PARTNERING WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE FOR IT’S “BOOZE IT AND LOSE IT” CAMPAIGN FROM AUGUST 16 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4. GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING ENFORCEMENT IN THE HOPES OF DECREASING INDIVIDUALS DRINKING AND DRIVING. THE CAMPAIGN IS DESIGNED TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF DRUNK-DRIVING CRASHES, INJURIES, AND FATALITIES.

