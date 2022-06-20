THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR GIVE A KID A CHANCE - LAWRENCE COUNTY ANNOUNCED LAST WEEK THE DECISION TO NOT HOST AN EVENT IN 2022. UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE EVER-RISING COST OF SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS AND THE LACK OF SUFFICIENT SUPPORT TO ADEQUATELY CONTINUE THE SERVICES ESTABLISHED, IT WAS DETERMINED THAT HOSTING AN EVENT WOULD NOT BE FEASIBLE FOR THIS YEAR. THE BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS TO CONTINUE THE MISSION OF GIVE A KID A CHANCE IN 2023.
GayNell Johnson Frazier
Terry Gladney
Bill Bradley, Jr.
Martha Mozell Crane Davis
