Go Red

THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCITION WILL ONCE AGAIN RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE IN WOMEN THIS FEBRUARY WITH NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY ON FRIDAY. THE EVENT IS HELD THE FIRST FRIDAY EACH FEBRUARYM, AMERICAN HEART MONTH, AND IS A TIME FOR THE NATION TO COME TOGETHER IGNITING A WAVE OF RED WITH THE ONE COMMON GOAL OF ERADICATING HEART DISEASE AND STROKE. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GO RED FOR WOMEN DOT ORG.  

