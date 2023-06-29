THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY JULY 27TH AT 11 AT THE SCHRA CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1437 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. THE SCHRA/BUDGET/AUDIT/APPROPRIATIONS, PROPERTY, AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEES WILL MEET PRIOR OT THE GOVERNING BOARD MEETING AT 10.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. * WHERE...Stewart, Montgomery, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Wayne and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
77°
Partly Cloudy
77° / 70°
9 AM
80°
10 AM
84°
11 AM
87°
12 PM
91°
1 PM
91°
