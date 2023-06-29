NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY JULY 27TH AT 11 AT THE SCHRA CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1437 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. THE SCHRA/BUDGET/AUDIT/APPROPRIATIONS, PROPERTY, AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEES WILL MEET PRIOR OT THE GOVERNING BOARD MEETING AT 10.

