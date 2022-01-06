WITH A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHERN TENNESSEE AND NORTHERN ALABAMA ALONG WITH VARIOUS COUNTIES UNDER A WINTER WEATHER WARNING, SEVERAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES ARE CLOSED TODAY. AMONG THE CLOSINGS INCLUDE LAWRENCEBURG CITY AND LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICES. CITY OF COLUMBIA AND MAURY COUNTY OFFICES. CITY OF PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY OFFICES. CITY OF HOHENWALD AND LEWIS COUNTY OFFICES. IN ADDITION, ALL ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN WILL BE CLOSED AND EMPLOYEES ARE ENCOURAGED TO WORK FROM HOME IF POSSIBLE. JURY SELECTION IN LAWRENCEBURG AT THE CROCKETT THEATER SCHEDULED FOR THIS MORNING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 25TH. ALL WEST, MIDDLE AND EAST TENNESSEE STATE OFFICES ARE ALSO CLOSED TODAY. LORETTO CITY HALL WILL CLOSED TODAY AT 3.
Government Offices Closed Today (January 6th) due to Winter Weather
