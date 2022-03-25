TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY HIS PROPOSAL FOR A 30-DAY SUSPENSION OF STATE AND LOCAL GROCERY SALES TAX TO PROVIDE DIRECT FINANCIAL RELIEF TO TENNESSEANS AMID SURGING INFLATION NATIONWIDE. THE GOVERNOR’S PROPOSAL TO SUSPEND STATE AND LOCAL SALES TAX ON GROCERIES FOR 30 DAYS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 BUDGET AMENDMENT, WHICH WILL BE DELIVERED ON TUESDAY, MARCH 29.
Governor Bill Announces Proposal for 30 Day Suspension of Sales Tax
