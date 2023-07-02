State of Tennessee

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE RECENTLY ANNOUNCED THAT THE NUMBER OF DISTRESSED COUNTIES IN THE STATE HAS BEEN REDUCED TO EIGHT, THE FEWEST IN TENNESSEE HISTORY, MARKING A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE IN THE LEE ADMINISTRATION’S MISSION TO ACCELERATE THE TRANSFORMATION OF RURAL TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO THE COUNTY ECONOMIC STATUS MAP, THE EIGHT DISTRESSED COUNTIES ARE LAKE, HARDEMAN, PERRY, CLAY, BLEDSOE, SCOTT, HANCOCK AND COCKE.

