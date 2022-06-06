State of Tennessee

TODAY, TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE WILL SIGN AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DIRECTING ACCOUNTABILITY MEASURES FOR SCHOOL SAFETY AND AN EVALUATION OF TRAINING FOR TENNESSEE LAW ENFORCEMENT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE ORDER ALSO ESTABLISHES ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO SUPPORT PARENTS, TEACHERS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT IN IMPROVING SCHOOL SECURITY PRACTICES.  GOVERNOR LEE ADVISED THIS ORDER STRENGTHENS ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY AROUND EXISTING SCHOOL SAFETY PLANNING AND ASSURES TENNESSEE PARENTS THAT OUR EFFORTS TO PROTECT STUDENTS AND TEACHERS WILL CONTINUE.

