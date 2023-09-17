TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE HAS ANNOUNCED THAT APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR THE TENNESSEE STRONG FAMILIES GRANT PROGRAM. THE PROGRAM DEDICATES $20 MILLION TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO MATERNAL HEALTHCARE AND BOOST CRITICAL RESOURCES FOR MOTHERS, CHILDREN AND FAMILIES BY SUPPORTING LOCAL NONPROFITS ACROSS THE STATE, INCLUDING PREGNANCY CENTERS. THE PROGRAM IS JUST ONE FACET OF THE GOVERNOR’S STRONG TENNESSEE FAMILIES INITIATIVE, WHICH DEDICATED A HISTORIC INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $600 MILLION IN THE 2023-24 BUDGET.
