State of Tennessee

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE HAS PROCLAIMED THE SECOND FULL WEEK OF APRIL (APRIL 10-16) AS PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMMUNICATORS WEEK ACROSS TENNESSEE. DURING THIS WEEK, THE GOVERNOR AND THE TENNESSEE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS BOARD (TECB) HONOR THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO RESPOND TO EMERGENCY CALLS, DISPATCH EMERGENCY PROFESSIONALS AND EQUIPMENT, AND RENDER LIFE-SAVING ASSISTANCE TO TENNESSEE CITIZENS. THE TECB PLAYS A CRUCIAL ROLE IN ASSISTING THE STATE’S 100 EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISTRICTS IN THE AREAS OF MANAGEMENT, OPERATIONS, AND ACCOUNTABILITY. 

Recommended for you