NEWS

FROM NOW UNTIL DECEMBER 14TH GRACE HOUSE IS ACCEPTING DONATIONS TO HELP CARE FOR FOSTER KIDS AWAITING PLACEMENT AFTER BEING PULLED FROM A TRAMATIC HOME LIFE. ITEMS INCLUDE SOAP, CLEANING SUPPLIES, FOOD FO PANTRY, TOWELS, DIAPERS, SOCKS, BLANKETS, CRAYONS AND SHOES OF ALL SIZES ALONG WITH CLOTHES. ITEMS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT REMAX PROS OR AT LCSAP AT 202 DELLAR STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG.

