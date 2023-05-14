NEWS

GRADUATION IS SET FOR LATER THIS WEEK FOR SENIORS AT THE THREE HIGH SCHOOLS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. GRADUATION CEREMONIES WILL BE HELD THURSDAY NIGHT AT LORETTO HIGH SCHOOL. SENIORS AT LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WILL HAVE THEIR COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY FRIDAY, MAY 19. SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL WILL HOLD ITS GRADUATION CEREMONY SATURDAY, MAY 20. COLUMBIA CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL WILL HOLD GRADUATION CEREMONIES MONDAY NIGHT (TONIGHT). MOUNT PLEASANT AND LEWIS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLS WILL BOTH CELEBRATE GRADUATION FRIDAY NIGHT. GRADUATIONS FOR RICHLAND AND GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLS WILL TAKE PLACE THE FOLLOWING WEEK.

Recommended for you