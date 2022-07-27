LC FIRE
MEMBERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH NEIGHBORING AGENCIES WERE CALLED TO LINCOLN COUNTY SHORTLY BEFORE 11 AM TO ASSIST IN A GRAIN BIN RESCUE. INTIAL REPORTS INDICATED THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON HENRY BAYLESS ROAD IN ARDMORE. WHERE ONE PERSON WAS REPORTEDLY STUCK IN A CORN AUGER. UNITS FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY WERE CANCELLED AROUND 11:15 AS THEY WERE ENROUTE TO THE SCENE.  WE’LL HAVE MORE AND INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

