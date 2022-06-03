Officials of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of General Services (DGS) held a grand opening today for a new restaurant and visitors center at Henry Horton State Park.
The 6,381-square-foot restaurant and two-story visitors center represent $8.25 million in capital improvements at the park.
The restaurant will seat 106 people inside and 52 people outside. A 32-seat area will be for private dining, and a lounge will hold 30 seats. The visitors center has a 1,154-square-foot exhibit and interpretive area and a conference room of the same size. It includes a gift shop, and offices account for another 2,100 square feet of the building. The Duck River Agency generously donated interactive exhibits that feature the history and ecology of the Duck River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.