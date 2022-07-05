THE TENNESSEE COMMISSION ON AGING AND DISABILITY ANNOUNCED TODAY IT IS OPENING THE APPLICATION PROCESS FOR SENIOR CENTERS THROUGHOUT THE STATE TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, AS PART OF A THE STATE’S FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 BUDGET, THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ALLOCATED 1 MILLION DOLLARS FOR SENIOR CENTER GRANT, WHICH MARKS A 600 THOUSAND DOLLAR INCREASE FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR. THE FUNDS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THROUGH A COMPETITIVE GRANT PROCESS, AWARDING 8 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO 125 SENIOR CENTERS. APPLICATIONS DEADLINE IS AUGUST 5TH AT 4. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heat index values reaching 105 to 110 each day. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
