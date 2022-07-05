NEWS

THE TENNESSEE COMMISSION ON AGING AND DISABILITY ANNOUNCED TODAY IT IS OPENING THE APPLICATION PROCESS FOR SENIOR CENTERS THROUGHOUT THE STATE TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDING. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, AS PART OF A THE STATE’S FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 BUDGET, THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ALLOCATED 1 MILLION DOLLARS FOR SENIOR CENTER GRANT, WHICH MARKS A 600 THOUSAND DOLLAR INCREASE FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR. THE FUNDS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THROUGH A COMPETITIVE GRANT PROCESS, AWARDING 8 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO 125 SENIOR CENTERS. APPLICATIONS DEADLINE IS AUGUST 5TH AT 4. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

