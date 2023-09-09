NEWS

TENNESSEE’S OPIOID ABATEMENT COUNCIL IS OPENING ITS COMMUNITY GRANT APPLICATION PORTAL TO RECEIVE PROPOSALS FOR ITS FIRST ROUND OF FUNDING.  FUNDS WILL BE ALOCATED WHERE IT WILL HELP MOST IN FIGHTING THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC.  THE PROCESS OF APPLICATION, INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR CONSTRUCTING GRANT APPLICATIONS, DESIGNING PROGRAMS, BUIDLING PARTNERSHIPS, AND REPORTING OUTCOMES, CAN BE REVIEWED BY VISITING THE COUNCIL’S WEBSITE AT: www.TN.gov/OAC.  THE PORTAL WILL BE OPEN FOR GROUPS TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS, NOW THROUGH OCTOBER 9.     

