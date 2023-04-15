NEWS

A DANGEROUS NORTH ALABAMA INTERSECTION WILL BE THE FOCUS OF A SAFETY IMPROVEMENT PLAN. ACCORDING TO THE TIMES DAILY, THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS BEEN AWARDED A GRANT TO DEVELOP SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 43 AND ALABAMA HIGHWAY 54 IN GREENHILL. THE GRANT WILL PROVIDE $60,000 TO DEVELOP A PLAN TO IMPROVE SAFETY AT THE INTERSECTION, WHICH HAS BEEN THE SCENE OF NUMEROUS TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS.

