LPD

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF THEFT ON FRIDAY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT ON CLEARVIEW AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A MASTERGRILL THAT WAS TAKEN FROM A PATIO. THE GRILL IS BALCK IN COLOR WITH GOLD ON THE NAME PLATE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.

