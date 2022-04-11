NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A GUN FROM AN UNLOCKED VEHICLE THAT OCCURRED SOMETIME LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT ON FRIDAY WHO ADVISED HER GLOCK 43 9 MM HANDGUN WAS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCORAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

Recommended for you