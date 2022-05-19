HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS, HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL BE OPENING A NEW STORE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE NEW STORE WILL BE LOCATED AT 1604 N LOCUST AVENUE AND IS EXPECTED TO OPEN THIS SUMMER. AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED CLOSER TO OPENING. CONSTRUCTION HAS ALREADY BEGUN AT THE LOCATION, USING LOCAL WORKERS AND COMPANIES FROM THE SURROUNDING LAWRENCEBURG AREA. THE STORE IS EXPECTED TO BRING BETWEEN 25 AND 30 NEW JOBS TO THE COMMUNITY, INCLUDING SALES AND LOGISTIC SUPERVISORS, SENIOR ASSOCIATES, SALES ASSOCIATES, AND SEASONAL OPPORTUNITIES AS WELL. INTERESTED APPLICANTS CAN APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.HARBORFREIGHTJOBS.COM/RETAIL AND SEARCH LAWRENCEBURG, TN
