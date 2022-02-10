Harlem Wizards

THE LAWRENCEBURG KIWANIIS CLUB IS ONCE AGAIN BRING THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM WIZARDS BASKETBALL TEAM BACK TO LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL THIS FRIDAY NIGHT AT 6:30. GATES OPEN AT 5:30. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT FIRST VOLUNTEER BANK, JONES HOME FUNISHINGS AND FARM BUREAU INSURANCE. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAWRENCEBURG KIWANIIS DOT COM.

